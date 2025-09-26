Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Sept 26, 2025

- Sep 26, 2025 09:47 IST
Medulla expects Capsule JV with Tribes to outpace its own revenue within 18 months
Capsule, a joint venture launched with Tribes Communications, is being positioned as India’s first super-specialist healthcare experiential agency. Read more...
- Sep 26, 2025 09:34 IST
Meta launches AI-powered short-video feed ‘Vibes’
The new feature lets users create, remix, and share algorithmically generated clips, marking a major step in Meta’s AI expansion beyond chatbots and image tools. Read more...
- Sep 26, 2025 09:31 IST
Fevikwik’s latest campaign proves some bonds need an instant fix
Ogilvy India’s new TVC shows a couple’s anniversary spat turning into a memorable moment, instantly sealed with Fevikwik’s signature quick fix. Read more...
- Sep 26, 2025 09:28 IST
About two-thirds of FMCG M&A deals in past five fiscals were D2C-driven: Crisil
HUL, Marico, Emami and ITC among firms snapping up digital-first brands to enter premium categories and gain sharper consumer insights. Read more...
- Sep 26, 2025 09:27 IST
L Murugan ends South Korea visit, pushes India–Korea ties in media, gaming and digital innovation
Roundtables at BIFF, Bharat Parv cultural outreach, meetings with Korean lawmakers and Krafton set the tone for deeper co-production, anti-piracy and tech collaboration; the Korean delegation invited to IFFI Goa in November. Read more...
- Sep 26, 2025 09:24 IST
OpenAI moves to build in-house ad tech to rival Meta, Google, Amazon
This development comes amid reports that OpenAI is actively searching for an advertising chief to lead monetisation efforts. Read more...
- Sep 26, 2025 09:10 IST
Zee News unveils refreshed on-air look, AR-ready studio and new formats
New identity introduces cleaner graphics, a red-blue-white palette, AR explainers, modular zones and data walls; new formats include ‘Guest Editor’, ‘Editor of the Day’. Read more...
