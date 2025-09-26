Meta in talks with Google to leverage Gemini AI for ad business enhancement

New Delhi: Meta Platforms is reportedly engaging in preliminary discussions with Alphabet's Google Cloud to integrate Google's advanced Gemini AI models into its advertising operations, according to a report from The Information.

This potential collaboration could involve fine-tuning Gemini and the open-source Gemma models using Meta's proprietary advertising data to refine ad targeting and overall performance.

Sources familiar with the matter, as cited in the report, indicate that Meta is exploring external partnerships to address challenges in scaling its in-house AI systems, even as the company has poured billions into research, infrastructure, and talent acquisition.

The move comes amid intensifying competition in the online advertising sector, where both Meta and Google hold dominant positions. In their latest quarterly earnings, each company emphasized how AI investments are driving growth in their core ad revenues.

This isn't Meta's first foray into potential AI alliances. Last month, The Information reported that Meta had been considering partnerships with either Google or OpenAI, the creators of ChatGPT, to enhance features like conversational responses in its Meta AI chatbot and other social media applications, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Such collaborations could accelerate Meta's integration of cutting-edge AI, potentially giving it an edge in personalized advertising and user engagement.