For the love of love: Bumble swipes right on love stories in black and white

New Delhi: Bumble has launched its new brand campaign ‘For The Love of Love,’ in India with a new film that celebrates real, authentic love. Set to the track “Tum Mere Ho” by Mumbai-based indie-pop R&B artist Dishaan, the film spotlights the stories of four real couples who met on Bumble.

Shot entirely in black and white, the film uses the timeless power of monochrome to strip away distractions and draw focus to what truly matters: the raw beauty of connection. Every frame lingers on the small, unspoken gestures that make love so meaningful: a glance held, a burst of laughter, the warmth of a hand in another’s.

The India campaign features the stories of four real couples who met on Bumble, each reflecting love in its truest, most authentic form:

Trishina & Mihika – After matching on Bumble, their connection blossomed into a proud, affirming queer relationship built on living and loving freely.

Archa & Karuppiah – A cross-country romance that began after meeting on Bumble, evolving into a marriage rooted in resilience and shared values.

Muskaan and Aashish - Travel creators who bonded over a shared love of adventure, building a journey from road trips to a future together.

Zehra & Zeeshan – Seven years after meeting on Bumble, their story culminated in a Bollywood-worthy Dubai proposal and wedding.

“We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve created with For The Love of Love,” said Neela Pal, Bumble’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This campaign is a celebration of what people value most in dating today: feeling seen, safe, and genuinely hopeful. It shines a light on the beauty of real connection and reminds us that love, in its most authentic form, is always worth cherishing. Every element of this campaign is designed not only to inspire and support healthier, more meaningful relationships but also to elevate Bumble as the brand that champions love in all its emotion and possibility. For The Love of Love is about helping people feel the power of love—in the big milestones and in the small everyday moments that make it so meaningful.”

The global campaign unfolds through a dynamic mix of digital films, high-impact storytelling, curated editorial integrations and social-first narratives. With this launch, the brand reaffirms its core belief championing authentic connections and celebrating love in its truest, most meaningful forms.

Watch the film here: