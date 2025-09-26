Culver Max moves TDSAT against interim order, seeks subscription dues from Tata Play

New Delhi: The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) on Friday took up the dispute between Tata Play Limited and Culver Max Entertainment (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India), where the broadcaster sought subscription dues and challenged the earlier interim order.

The tribunal, while hearing both sides, directed Tata Play to file its reply and set October 31, 2025, as the next date of hearing.

Appearing through senior advocate Amit Sibal and Saikrishna & Associates, Culver Max pressed for an order setting aside TDSAT’s interim directions of May 27 and May 30. The broadcaster also urged the tribunal to direct Tata Play to clear subscription fees for the ongoing months despite having issued a disconnection notice.

In May, TDSAT granted partial relief to Tata Play by staying a Rs 128.42 crore demand notice issued by Culver Max, provided the DTH operator deposited Rs 40 crore within two weeks. The tribunal also restrained both parties from carrying scrolls or static messages about the dispute to avoid consumer confusion.

Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Meet Malhotra, along with Agarwal Law Associates, represented Tata Play and opposed the broadcaster’s plea. The tribunal allowed Tata Play time to submit its response, after which Culver Max may file a rejoinder.

Culver Max had separately moved the Bombay High Court against the tribunal’s order. The High Court refused interim relief but permitted the broadcaster to issue a standard social media message clarifying that the matter is sub judice and that Sony channels remain available on Tata Play’s à la carte service.

The conflict began in May 2025 when Tata Play dropped 25 Culver Max channels from its DTH packs, prompting allegations of breach of the interconnection agreement and TRAI regulations.

The issue coincided with the Asia Cup 2025, reducing Sony Sports Network’s bundled reach and sparking concerns about advertising and subscription revenue losses.

On September 17, TDSAT had ordered a detailed audit of Tata Play’s subscriber base and operations. MGB & Co., a TRAI-certified agency, was appointed as auditor, with Tata Play instructed to inform when the audit would commence.