Zee News unveils refreshed on-air look, AR-ready studio and new formats

New Delhi: Zee News has rolled out a redesigned visual identity and a rebuilt studio environment, pairing the cosmetic refresh with changes to presentation and editorial workflow.

According to the network, the on-air package shifts to a cleaner, less cluttered look built around a red, blue and white palette.

In a statement, Zee News shared that the reimagined design introduces a modern red, blue, and white palette that breaks away from the monotony of dark reds and yellows that have long dominated the industry.

The studio rework adds tools such as augmented-reality explainers, modular anchor zones and large data walls intended to support more context and visualisation on complex stories.

On presentation, the channel is introducing a revised anchoring format that leans on live data, interactives and tighter story structuring. Editorially, Zee News will pilot two formats, “Guest Editor” and “Editor of the Day”, to bring in subject experts and external voices to shape the line-up on select days.

A brand campaign titled “Darshako Ka Vishwas, Nai Soch Ke Saath” will back the rollout.

Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, said, “Zee News has been the trusted voice of India for generations, built on credibility, courage, and clarity. Today, we are entering an era where news is not just reported but experienced. Our bold new identity gives Zee News a sharp, futuristic edge that sets us apart in an industry of lookalikes. This transformation is not incremental; it is historic. From our vibrant design to our state-of-the-art studio and innovative formats, we are redefining how viewers will engage with news. This is Zee News reborn for the India of tomorrow.”

Karan Abhishekh Singh, CEO of Zee Media, said, “At the heart of this transformation is our audience. For decades, Zee News has been a trusted companion in Indian households, and now, with this reinvention, we are speaking to a new generation. Our fresh design, cutting-edge studio, and innovative formats will ensure that Zee News remains relevant, relatable, and respected across every age group.”