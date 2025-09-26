Super 7 Ad of the week: Campaigns that blend humour, storytelling and creativity

New Delhi: This week, several brands have launched campaigns that use humour, creativity, and relatable stories to connect with consumers. From XYXX and Fevikwik to Dabur Amla and Foxtale, the initiatives highlight everyday moments, cultural references, and lifestyle relevance, while others like Hero MotoCorp, Flipkart, and Tyaani Jewellery focus on cinematic storytelling and festive or aspirational themes.

XYXX’s ‘History in Briefs’ reimagines da Vinci and Shakespeare with humour

Menswear brand XYXX has launched History in Briefs, a digital series that places historical figures in witty modern-day setups to highlight its Tactel innerwear.

The first episode shows Leonardo da Vinci in a “Get Ready With Me” moment before painting the Mona Lisa, while the second has William Shakespeare hosting a podcast on love and staying ‘dry’. Upcoming episodes will feature Newton and Einstein.

Emraan Hashmi insures his lips in Foxtale’s humorous new campaign

Skincare brand Foxtale has launched a campaign film featuring Emraan Hashmi in a comic situation where he tries to insure his lips. The light-hearted exchange with an insurance officer ends with the reveal that his lips stay protected with Foxtale’s Brightening Lip Balm.

The film uses humour and Hashmi’s on-screen persona to spark conversations around lip care for men, while positioning everyday routines as central to Foxtale’s storytelling.

Deepika Padukone spotlights pre-wash oiling in Dabur Amla campaign

Dabur Amla Hair Oil has rolled out a campaign, “Hair Washing Se Pehle, Dabur Amla Wali Oiling Ji”, featuring Deepika Padukone. Conceptualised and executed in partnership with Ogilvy North, the campaign highlights pre-wash oiling as a key step in haircare routines.

Blending tradition with modern haircare advice, the initiative encourages young Indians to include oiling before shampooing, supported by a jingle featuring Padukone across multiple channels.

Hero Destini 125 gets cinematic push with S.S. Rajamouli collaboration

Hero MotoCorp’s new campaign for the Destini 125 features filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli and is conceptualised by McCann Worldgroup. Titled “Hero ka Scooter, Scooter ka Hero”, the film uses cinematic storytelling to showcase the scooter’s design and features, including Retro Chrome Styling, a spacious floorboard, bigger alloy wheels, 59 km/l mileage, auto-cancel winkers, and an LED projector headlight with DRL. Directed by Arun Gopalan, it frames the Destini 125 as a stylish, practical choice for riders, combining performance and aspiration through storytelling.

Flipkart brings ‘Shubh Muhurat Deals’ to consumers with Astrotalk guidance

For this year’s Big Billion Days, Flipkart has partnered with astrology platform Astrotalk for Shubh Muhurat Deals, aligning large appliance offers with culturally auspicious timings. Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the campaign provides a calendar of muhurats from September 23 to October 2, guiding purchases of refrigerators, washing machines, and TVs. Astrotalk astrologers advise shoppers via live feeds and social media, blending tradition with digital convenience to make each purchase meaningful.

Tyaani Jewellery’s Campaign highlights Zeenat Aman as a timeless cultural icon

Zeenat Aman headlines Tyaani Jewellery’s Forces of Tyaani campaign, styled in contemporary attire amid artefacts reflecting her legacy. The film positions her as an enduring icon, with Aman declaring, “the Zeenat Aman, today, tomorrow, forever,” and linking her timelessness to the brand’s signature uncut diamond pieces. Founder Karan Johar said her presence embodies individuality as a rare form of luxury. The initiative has previously featured Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, and Kalki Koechlin, highlighting multi-generational influence.

Fevikwik sticks moments together with humour in new ad

Fevikwik has launched a new ad that blends humour with everyday moments. The TVC shows a middle-aged couple turning a forgotten anniversary mishap into a playful, memorable scene, sealed with Fevikwik’s quick fix. The campaign continues the brand’s tradition of witty storytelling, highlighting its role in everyday life with relatability and charm.

