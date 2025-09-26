Bombay Shaving Company pulls down Instagram reel after Philips complaint in Delhi HC

New Delhi: Visage Lines Personal Care, the parent of Bombay Shaving Company, has agreed to withdraw an Instagram reel promoting its OmniBlade trimmer following a legal challenge from Koninklijke Philips NV in the Delhi High Court.

The case, titled Koninklijke Philips NV Vs Visage Lines Personal Care Pvt Ltd, centres on allegations of misleading advertising, trademark infringement and unfair competition. Philips claimed that the reel disparaged its flagship OneBlade trimmer by suggesting that Bombay Shaving Company’s OmniBlade offered similar or superior features at half the price.

Senior Advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Philips, told the court that OneBlade has long offered anti-nick protection and both face and body functions, making the “half-price” comparison misleading.

Bombay Shaving Company, represented by Advocate Shwetasree Majumdar, argued that the reel was user-generated content created during its Razorpreneur Challenge and not a formal advertisement. The company maintained that the content was within permissible marketing limits and not disparaging.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, however, indicated readiness to grant an interim injunction. To avoid this, Bombay Shaving Company voluntarily undertook to remove the reel from all social media platforms within 36 hours.

On September 25, 2025, the Delhi High Court recorded BSC’s commitment, addressing Philips’ immediate concerns without proceeding to a full trial. The court also issued a summons in Philips’ suit, allowing the defendants 30 days to respond.

The dispute highlights growing tensions in India’s fast-expanding men’s grooming market, where brands are increasingly resorting to comparative advertising. With the category projected to grow at double-digit rates, legal challenges over advertising claims are expected to intensify as players fight for consumer mindshare.