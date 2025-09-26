Fevikwik’s latest campaign proves some bonds need an instant fix

New Delhi: Fevikwik, the instant adhesive brand from Pidilite Industries, has unveiled a new ad campaign that once again fuses product functionality with humour.

The TVC captures the playful banter of a middle-aged couple, where a light-hearted spat over a forgotten anniversary turns into a memorable moment, sealed instantly with Fevikwik’s signature quick fix.

Sandeep Tanwani, Chief Marketing Officer, Pidilite Industries, said, “Fevikwik’s latest campaign is a reminder that strong bonds can come with a smile. Our new ad reflects Pidilite’s playful spirit while staying rooted in everyday consumer reality. By weaving humour into relatable situations, we aim to make Fevikwik more than just an adhesive—it’s a brand that connects emotionally too. We’re excited to keep pushing the boundaries of storytelling and look forward to surprising our consumers with every new campaign.”

Anurag Agnihotri, Chief Creative Officer West, Ogilvy India, said, “The ‘Anniversary’ film illustrates how Fevikwik remains a trusted companion in life’s sticky situations. Not just a quick fix for objects, but a quick fix for moments. Taking forward the legacy of a brand that has always stood strong with ingenuity, wit, and heart.”

The campaign is currently live across television, digital, and social media platforms.

Watch the ad here: