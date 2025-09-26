Meta launches AI-powered short-video feed ‘Vibes’

New Delhi: Meta Platforms has rolled out Vibes, a short-form video feed powered entirely by artificial intelligence, in a move that underscores its push to expand AI-driven products beyond chatbots and image tools.

The feature is live on the Meta AI app and website, letting users generate, remix and share AI-created clips across Instagram and Facebook.

Vibes mimics the format of TikTok and Reels, but with one key difference: all content is algorithmically generated. Users can create videos from scratch, repurpose existing ones, or remix clips directly from the feed with new visuals, audio or stylistic elements.

In its preview stage, Meta is leaning on partnerships with AI firms such as Midjourney and Black Forest Labs, while promising to fold in its own models over time.

The launch is part of Meta’s wider AI strategy after its June restructuring into Meta Superintelligence Labs, which split work into research, foundation models, product integration and infrastructure. With ad growth slowing and its Llama 4 model facing technical setbacks, the company is eyeing AI-driven content and tools as fresh revenue streams.