The big pivot: How consulting turned into Dentsu’s multiplier for India growth

New Delhi: Dentsu has put consulting at the centre of its growth push in India, with Harsha Razdan, CEO - South Asia, describing it as one of the network’s fastest-growing revenue streams. The company, better known for its creative and media business, is betting that consulting can open new doors with clients and strengthen its position in a tightening market.

“Consulting is now one of our fastest-growing revenue streams, sometimes the entry point, sometimes a multiplier for our creative, media, and CX work,” Razdan told BestMediaInfo.com.

Unlike conventional consulting models, Razdan underlined that Dentsu aims to stay involved beyond strategy recommendations.

“We co-create missions with clients - whether it is marketing transformation, rethinking media strategy, AI innovation, customer experience redesign, GTM acceleration, or even business model shifts. Our consulting insights feed straight into our creative, media, and CXM engine and carry through all the way to execution,” he explained.

Commercial models are also being adjusted to reflect the consulting mandate. Razdan said that fee structures are no longer limited to agency retainers or one-off consulting day rates. He stated, “Often, our success is tied to theirs: milestone-linked, value-driven, or through long-term transformation partnerships. Skin in the game. Clients value that.”

As part of its expansion, Dentsu is also looking at sector- and region-specific plays. Razdan pointed to Media++ and B2B-focused offerings, as well as the Dentsu Bharat strategy aimed at scaling in East India.

The group is also making bets on gaming, retail media, sports, entertainment and sustainability as areas where consulting can play a larger role.

Razdan emphasised that the focus is less on labels and more on outcomes. “The old labels of ‘agency’ or ‘consulting’ don’t cut it anymore. Clients don’t care what box you fit into; they care if you can help them grow,” he said.

The move reflects a wider shift across the industry, with networks globally exploring consulting as a way to expand their role with clients.

While revenue shares are not disclosed in detail, Razdan’s comments suggest Dentsu sees consulting as a line of business with momentum in India, both as a source of new engagements and as a way to strengthen existing creative and media relationships.