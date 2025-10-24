Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 24, 2025

- Oct 24, 2025 16:55 IST
‘Maa-baap kahin nahin jaate’: Azazul Haq remembers Piyush Pandey
A moving and personal tribute to a guru who built a family at Ogilvy and taught an industry to lead with heart. Read more...
- Oct 24, 2025 16:44 IST
Tech Mahindra unveils refreshed brand identity on 39th anniversary
The refreshed identity incorporates a new lozenge symbol, colour palette, and design system, signalling clarity and togetherness across global operations. Read more...
- Oct 24, 2025 16:09 IST
Piyush Pandey death: India’s Adman is mourned and celebrated by top voices
Born to a family of nine children, before becoming 'India's Adman', Pandey tried his hands in tea tasting and construction work, besides playing Ranji Trophy. Read more...
- Oct 24, 2025 16:06 IST
Google criticises CMA’s strategic market designation for Android and Chrome
The company says Android and Chrome offer free customisation, multiple app stores, and diverse browser options, making the CMA’s designation decision unwarranted. Read more...
- Oct 24, 2025 15:26 IST
Google Ads turns 25, highlights role of generative AI in marketing’s next phase
Srinivasan highlighted how generative AI is reshaping digital marketing through tools that automate campaign optimisation and creative generation for global reach. Read more...
- Oct 24, 2025 15:03 IST
Taboola and Paramount Advertising launch CTV performance solution for SMBs
The Performance Multiplier integrates Taboola’s AI with Paramount Ads Manager to help SMBs track CTV campaigns and extend reach across thousands of websites. Read more...
- Oct 24, 2025 13:28 IST
PM Modi leads tributes to Piyush Pandey, the adman who shaped India’s brand voice
Considered as the architect of modern Indian advertising, Pandey, 70, was widely credited for his contribution to the BJP's 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign. Read more...
- Oct 24, 2025 12:26 IST
Obsequies of Piyush Pandey to be held on Saturday in Mumbai
The advertising legend, whose work and leadership shaped Indian advertising for over four decades, will be remembered at Shivaji Park crematorium on Saturday morning. Read more...
- Oct 24, 2025 12:15 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal pay tributes to Piyush Pandey
Union ministers condoled the death of the creative genius who is widely credited for the communication efforts behind PM Narendra Modi's 2014 election campaign. Read more...
- Oct 24, 2025 11:21 IST
Piyush Pandey gave Indian advertising its true voice and pride: Raj Nayak
In a personal tribute, Nayak remembers Piyush’s warmth, baritone and the childlike joy that lit up every win. Read more...
- Oct 24, 2025 11:14 IST
Piyush Pandey and the art of selling feelings
Piyush was not merely a creative head; he was the country’s emotional sound engineer. Long before data-driven storytelling and influencer marketing, he understood one simple truth, people remember what makes them feel. Read more...
- Oct 24, 2025 10:36 IST
The boy from Jaipur who made India laugh, cry and remember
Born in Jaipur in 1955, Piyush Pandey grew up in a large family that believed in education, sports, and simplicity. Read more...
- Oct 24, 2025 10:29 IST
Piyush Pandey and the making of India’s advertising identity
For more than four decades, Pandey didn’t just make ads. He created moments, small, relatable, deeply Indian moments that stitched together our collective memory. His work was never about selling; it was about feeling. Read more...
- Oct 24, 2025 10:25 IST
Frodoh partners with CloudTV to expand connected TV advertising in India
Frodoh uses its CTV expertise to integrate CloudTV’s ad inventory and platform, helping brands reach audiences across streaming and smart TV devices. Read more...
- Oct 24, 2025 10:20 IST
WPP launches WPP Open Pro, a self-serve edition of its AI marketing platform
Frames the move as the first integrated offer of its kind among large holding companies, with multiple AI-powered delivery models under one umbrella. Read more...
- Oct 24, 2025 10:16 IST
ONDC appoints Rohit Lohia as Chief Business Officer
Lohia joins ONDC bringing experience in fintech, e-commerce, and consulting to strengthen the open digital commerce ecosystem and drive growth. Read more...
- Oct 24, 2025 10:13 IST
Boomranng Studio duo from Mumbai named finalists in Global Young Guns 23
This year’s winners will be announced on January 14, 2026, and celebrated at a special in-person party on January 28, 2026 at Sony Hall in New York. Read more...
- Oct 24, 2025 10:01 IST
Goibibo brings Rishabh Pant and Navjot Sidhu together for a travel face-off
The films capture Sidhu’s poetic one-liners and Pant’s quick wit, as the duo engage in playful banter highlighting hotel bookings and travel experiences. Read more...
- Oct 24, 2025 09:57 IST
Machine speed, human sense: the co-written future of advertising in the AI era
Neil Thompson, who currently chairs the role of Director at MIT FutureTech, explains that while AI can make advertising sharper and faster, it also makes it riskier. Read more...
- Oct 24, 2025 09:39 IST
Piyush Pandey, the creative force who gave Indian advertising its ‘voice’, passes away
He spent more than four decades at Ogilvy India, where his work and leadership defined the agency’s creative culture and influenced generations of practitioners. Read more...
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 24, 2025
