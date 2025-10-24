New Delhi: This week’s advertising highlights creativity in storytelling, cultural celebration, social causes, and everyday human connections. Campaigns use music, visual art, humour, and relatable narratives to engage audiences, from portraying meaningful relationships and festival traditions to raising awareness on health and well-being. Some explore energy and activity in dynamic settings, while others reinforce trust, integrity, and community spirit.

Federal Bank’s ‘Rishta’ celebrates everyday bonds

Federal Bank, with creative agency Sideways, has released a short film, Rishta, highlighting everyday relationships in India. The film portrays small yet meaningful gestures, from a caring aunt checking in to a grandmother quietly offering help, showcasing the warmth, trust, and empathy that define these bonds.

Through relatable scenes, the film reflects the bank’s perspective on its role in people’s lives, positioning its services as supportive companions in daily journeys and emphasising reassurance and consistent care.

ITC Sunrise Spices celebrates Chhath Puja with music and folk-art storybook

ITC’s Sunrise Spices continues its ‘Urja Ka Vardaan’ campaign, highlighting Chhath Puja traditions in Bihar and Jharkhand. The initiative showcases stories of faith, devotion, and resilience passed down through generations.

This year, the campaign introduces a devotional song, “Chhath Ki Mahima”, sung by Maithili Thakur, and an illustrated storybook, “Urja Ka Vardaan, Chhath Ki Kahaniyaan”, crafted in regional folk-art styles like Madhubani and Tikuli. Both narrate the origins and revered tales of Chhath Puja, including Sita’s first vrat and the devotion of the Pandavas and Karna.

Goibibo unites Rishabh Pant and Navjot Sidhu for playful travel face-off

Goibibo has launched a digital campaign featuring cricketer Rishabh Pant and former player-turned-commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu. The films use humour and light-hearted exchanges to showcase hotel booking experiences.

Sidhu delivers his signature poetic one-liners, while Pant counters with his quick wit, creating a friendly face-off that captures the fun side of travel.

Dainik Bhaskar’s Sarthak Deepawali 2025 promotes acts of kindness this Diwali

Dainik Bhaskar Group has launched the 2025 edition of its ‘Sarthak Deepawali’ initiative, encouraging people to make someone else’s festival brighter.

With the message “Khushiyon ki Jyot Jalayein, Kisi ki Deepawali Sarthak Banayein,” the campaign highlights how small acts of kindness, helping hands, thoughtful gestures, or a few words of warmth, can spread joy and strengthen community bonds.

The Hindu’s ‘Written by Journalists’ cuts through noise with integrity

The Hindu has launched “Written by Journalists,” developed with Talented, reinforcing its 147-year legacy of accurate and responsible journalism amid widespread misinformation.

The campaign highlights the newspaper’s commitment to fact-checking, thorough editing, and accountability, across print, digital, and outdoor formats. It features the “Find The Story” print ad and films titled Who writes the news you hear? and Who writes the news you read?, emphasising accuracy over attention, depth over speed, and accountability over applause.

i-Know drives menopause awareness with ‘OwnYourMenopause’ initiative

On World Menopause Day, i-Know, the women’s health brand from Piramal Pharma, launched the #OwnYourMenopause campaign, developed by DDB Mudra Group. The initiative aims to make menopause visible and understood, sharing real stories and educational tools to help women recognise and discuss symptoms during perimenopause and menopause.

Through metaphor-led storytelling, the campaign communicates experiences such as hot flashes, brain fog, and other changes, emphasising that women are not alone and support is available.

Sting energises audiences with Lakshya in new campaign

Sting®, the energy drink brand from PepsiCo India, has launched a new campaign featuring actor Lakshya, highlighting its “Energy ka bas ek king, Sting®” proposition. Conceptualised by Leo India, the film shows Lakshya in a high-voltage table tennis match, taking on multiple opponents while maintaining unmatched energy, ultimately winning the game.

The campaign emphasises Sting®’s unique positioning as the king of energy, using a fun, relatable narrative to connect with consumers who are always active and ready for challenges.