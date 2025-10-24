Goibibo brings Rishabh Pant and Navjot Sidhu together for a travel face-off

New Delhi: Goibibo has launched a new digital campaign featuring cricketer Rishabh Pant and former player-turned-commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu. Centred on humour and light-hearted exchanges, the series of films highlights hotel booking experiences through playful banter between the two personalities.

The campaign portrays Sidhu in his characteristic style of poetic one-liners and Pant with his trademark wit, as the duo engage in a friendly face-off around travel experiences.

Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at Goibibo, said, “The campaign blends cricket, culture, and comedy to show that great hotel experiences don’t have to come at a high cost. By pairing Rishabh’s youthful spontaneity with Sidhu’s timeless wit, we wanted to create something that’s memorable, relatable, and unmistakably Indian.”

Speaking about the campaign, Rishabh Pant said, “It’s always fun when a campaign lets you be yourself. Shooting with Sidhu Paaji was full of laughter, energy, and surprises, just like any good trip. I think people will connect with that vibe instantly.”

Adding his signature flair, Navjot Singh Sidhu shared, “When humour meets honesty, the message sticks. This campaign captures that balance beautifully, it’s light, it’s real, and it’s got a little filmy tadka.”

The films, set across casual travel moments such as poolside chats and balcony conversations, draw on the chemistry between the two cricketers to underline Goibibo’s focus on value-led stays and travel convenience.

The campaign was conceptualised by Restless@MagicCircle. Creative Director Rishabh Kapoor said, “We mixed Sidhuism and Rishabhpanti to create Goibibo’s own commentator-verse. Where shayari meets sarcasm, and every deal lands like a punchline.”

