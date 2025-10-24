Piyush Pandey gave Indian advertising its true voice and pride: Raj Nayak

Mumbai: The Indian advertising world has lost one of its finest minds. Piyush Pandey was more than an adman; he was a storyteller who gave Indian advertising its true voice and vernacular pride. He taught us that emotion, simplicity and authenticity can cut through more powerfully than any clever line or slick production.

I knew Piyush for many years, and what always struck me was how deeply he valued relationships. His clients weren’t just business partners; they were friends he laughed with, argued with and celebrated with. I hadn’t spoken to him for over a year, but I would often get updates about his health from our common friend, Rajesh Kejriwal.

Some of my fondest memories are of our travels together, to Cannes and Taiwan, his unmistakable baritone, a cigarette between his fingers, a large peg in hand, and an even larger heart that drew everyone in. He had this childlike excitement whenever his agency won an award. It was like watching a kid who had just received his favourite toy.

Three of his close friends, Anant Rangaswamy, Pradeep Guha and Bhaskar Das, have all gone before him. Each of them was a stalwart in his own right, and together they shaped much of the era we proudly call the golden age of Indian advertising.

Piyush’s warmth, wit and wisdom will live on through the stories he told and the countless lives he touched.