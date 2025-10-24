New Delhi: Google Ads is celebrating its 25th anniversary, reflecting on its journey from the early days of keyword search to today’s AI-powered digital marketing tools.

Vidhya Srinivasan, Vice President and GM of Ads and Commerce at Google, highlighted the evolution of the platform over the past quarter-century.

“Twenty-five years ago, we began an effort rooted in a powerful idea: We could harness the emerging digital world to help businesses grow in ways almost unimaginable at the time. From that moment, the success of our customers, from mom-and-pop shops and startups, to local blogs and global brands, has been the guiding light of Google Ads.”

She added that the platform has continually adapted to changes in the industry, from the shift to mobile and the introduction of video ads on YouTube, to analytics tools and AI-driven campaign management.

“Since then, we have remained laser-focused on fueling that growth, constantly reimagining what is possible for our industry, our partners and the billions of people who use our products. The breakthroughs have been incredible.”

Srinivasan noted the increasing role of generative AI in digital marketing, describing new tools that automate campaign optimisation and creative generation. “With these new features, we are not only giving businesses of all sizes the ability to scale their creativity, but also helping them reach new audiences and connect with people around the world.”

She emphasised the importance of advertising as a response to consumer needs. “The truth is, the best ads are just answers. They are opportunities for inspiration that respond to people’s challenges, questions and curiosities. Today, with AI as our foundation, we are delivering those answers faster and better than ever before. And there is no better place to find them than on Search and YouTube, where discovery starts and decisions are made.”

Srinivasan concluded by acknowledging the teams and users behind the platform’s success.

“These achievements would not be possible without the thousands of people who dedicate themselves to this work every day and to our customers and users who continue to push us to excel. This collective passion and relentless pursuit of innovation continues to inspire me. To our advertisers, publishers, creators and our team: Thank you for 25 remarkable years, let’s make the next 25 even more memorable.”