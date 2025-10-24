Taboola and Paramount Advertising launch CTV performance solution for SMBs

New Delhi: Taboola (NASDAQ: TBLA) and Paramount Advertising have announced a partnership to introduce Performance Multiplier, a Paramount-branded solution designed to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) measure and extend the impact of connected TV (CTV) advertising across digital channels.

“At Paramount, we are proving that television advertising amplifies marketing results everywhere,” said Steve Ellis, Chief Operating Officer, Paramount Advertising.

“The Performance Multiplier will show how TV advertising fuels a ripple effect, lifting performance across search, social and the web. Together with Taboola’s extensive reach across thousands of trusted publisher websites and its proven performance marketing expertise, we’ll unlock even more ways to turn viewer attention into measurable action.”

The solution is integrated into Paramount Ads Manager, Paramount Advertising’s self-service platform for streaming ad purchases, enabling advertisers to access premium CTV inventory at any budget.

Using Taboola’s Realize AI technology, the platform allows advertisers to extend campaigns beyond Paramount’s CTV audience to matched and lookalike viewers across Taboola’s network of over 9,000 publisher partners, reaching hundreds of millions of users in brand-safe environments.

This represents the first deployment of Taboola Realize by a major streaming provider and the initial rollout of the Performance Multiplier, which is designed to connect TV advertising with measurable outcomes on digital channels.

Key performance indicators, including sales and leads, will determine the success of CTV campaigns. The Performance Multiplier is expected to allow SMBs to drive results beyond walled gardens while remaining privacy-compliant.

Advertisers using Paramount Ads Manager will be able to run campaigns across Taboola’s open web network, track post-view outcomes such as clicks, sign-ups and purchases, and measure combined performance directly within the Ads Manager dashboard.

“Advertisers today want more than reach, they want results. With Paramount Advertising, we’re taking Taboola Realize’s performance capabilities even further, helping turn TV ad views into measurable actions like clicks, sign-ups and purchases,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder of Taboola.

“By combining Paramount’s premium CTV environment with Taboola’s scale, this partnership opens a new demand channel for us, and reflects where the industry is heading, connecting TV to performance across the open web.”

The Performance Multiplier is currently in BETA within Paramount Ads Manager, with general availability expected by early 2026.