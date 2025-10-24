WPP launches WPP Open Pro, a self-serve edition of its AI marketing platform

New Delhi: WPP on Thursday unveiled WPP Open Pro, a new edition of its AI marketing platform that lets brands plan, create and publish campaigns directly without a full-service engagement. The company said Open Pro will expand its reach across the global advertising market while giving existing clients a faster route to WPP’s tools.

Positioned as a self-serve complement to the managed-service version of WPP Open, Open Pro packages strategy, content production and publishing into a single interface.

Brands can use AI-driven agents to access WPP’s data and insights for audience understanding and competitive analysis, generate on-brand, channel-specific assets at scale, and push campaigns either through WPP’s Open Media Studio or directly to major ad platforms.

WPP framed the move as the first integrated offer of its kind among large holding companies, with multiple AI-powered delivery models under one umbrella.

The company said the model is designed both for enterprise clients that want to empower regional or business-unit teams with guardrails, and for performance marketers that need rapid creative testing and optimisation. It also opens the door to smaller businesses and startups that want professional-grade tools without a traditional retainer.

“The rapid acceleration of technology is fundamentally reshaping our industry and WPP is embracing the opportunity to lead that change,” said Cindy Rose, CEO of WPP. “Now we’re adding WPP Open Pro to our offer, a powerful new edition that puts our AI advantage directly into the hands of a much wider array of brands and businesses… expanding our total addressable market, and giving more brands the tools they need to lead in the AI era.”

Built on the same platform stack as WPP Open, Open Pro keeps enterprise controls in place while shifting day-to-day execution to in-house teams. According to WPP, the integration between planning, creative generation and media handoff aims to improve consistency, compliance and speed for global brands that run high volumes of assets across markets.

“While some companies hide their AI behind service teams or focus on just one part of the journey, WPP Open Pro is an integrated solution for campaign implementation, built to deliver outcomes, not just assets,” said Stephan Pretorius, Chief Technology Officer at WPP. He added that Open Pro is designed for clients seeking consistency and compliance at scale as well as smaller, agile teams that want direct access to WPP’s capabilities.

WPP said the managed-service edition of WPP Open remains at the core of its offer, combining its global teams with integrated technology, while Open Pro provides a self-directed path for brands to use the platform independently. Further details on pricing, availability and client onboarding will follow, the company added.