Boomranng Studio duo from Mumbai named finalists in Global Young Guns 23

New Delhi: Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave, co-founders and creative directors at Boomranng Studio in Mumbai, are among the 102 individuals in 18 countries who have been named finalists for the prestigious Young Guns 23 competition, celebrating global creative professionals age 30 or younger.

Young Guns is the industry’s only global, cross-disciplinary, portfolio-based awards competition that identifies and celebrates today’s vanguard of young creative individuals and teams. This year’s entries were judged by a diverse jury of 98 creative professionals, many of whom are past YG winners, from 41 countries.

This year’s winners will be announced on January 14, 2026, and celebrated at a special in-person party on January 28, 2026 at Sony Hall in New York.

All Young Guns winners receive a unique version of the iconic Young Guns Cube, designed exclusively for this year’s incoming class, and have their permanent profile page added to the Young Guns website.

Winners also receive a complimentary one-year One Club for Creativity membership, permanent membership in the Young Guns network, a chance to be featured in Young Guns events and an assortment of career-boosting opportunities from Young Guns sponsors.