Frodoh partners with CloudTV to expand connected TV advertising in India

New Delhi: AdTech firm Frodoh has entered a strategic partnership with CloudTV, a Smart TV OS in India, to support the growth of connected TV (CTV) advertising in the country.

Frodoh, which has several years of experience in the CTV sector, brings expertise in developing scalable ad solutions for streaming and smart TV environments. Under the partnership, Frodoh will integrate CloudTV’s ad inventory and platform capabilities, enabling brands to reach audiences consuming content via connected devices.

With audiences increasingly fragmented across streaming services, the collaboration allows brands to combine traditional TV reach with digital precision.

Russhabh R Thakkar, Founder and CEO at Frodoh, said, “This collaboration marks an important step in expanding both our and CloudTV’s presence in India’s connected TV ecosystem. We have seen firsthand how CTV advertising can unify fragmented audiences and bring brands closer to where viewers are most engaged on their smart TVs. Together, we are setting the stage for advertisers to explore new levels of visibility and relevance.”

Abhijeet Rajpurohit, COO & Co-Founder of CloudTV, added, “At CloudTV Ads, our mission is to redefine the Connected TV advertising landscape in India. Partnering with Frodoh amplifies this vision by combining CloudTV’s OS ecosystem with their deep understanding of the CTV demand. Together, CloudTV and Frodoh are not just enhancing access to premium CTV inventory; we’re driving a new era of measurable, high-impact advertising experiences for brands across India.”