ONDC appoints Rohit Lohia as Chief Business Officer

New Delhi: The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has appointed Rohit Lohia as its Chief Business Officer (CBO).

Rohit Lohia brings extensive experience in consulting, entrepreneurship, and senior leadership across fintech, payments, and business operations. He most recently served as Senior Vice President at Paytm (One97 Communications Limited), contributing to business strategy, technology product development, and risk management.

Lohia also held board positions at Paytm Money Limited and One97 Communications India Limited. Earlier in his career, he co-founded start-ups in fintech and e-commerce and worked at Boston Consulting Group (BCG). He holds a PGDM from IIM Bangalore and a BTech from IIT Roorkee.

Vibhor Jain, Acting CEO and COO at ONDC, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Rohit to the ONDC team. Rohit brings valuable experience in building and scaling new-age digital businesses. Coupled with his deep understanding of the e-commerce landscape, Rohit’s expertise will help drive the ecosystem towards new unlocks and sustainable value creation through the Open Network construct.”

Rohit Lohia, Chief Business Officer at ONDC, added, “I’m excited to join ONDC at this juncture. I look forward to fostering an ecosystem where transparent access, innovation, and operational excellence go hand in hand. Together, we will empower small businesses and enable creation of a win-win relationship between sellers and buyers by unlocking value across the digital commerce landscape.”