Tech Mahindra unveils refreshed brand identity on 39th anniversary

New Delhi: Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) marked its 39th anniversary by unveiling a refreshed brand identity, reflecting the company’s evolution in an era of AI-led transformation.

The updated identity incorporates a modern visual language, a distinctive ‘lozenge’ symbol, and a unified brand platform intended to strengthen clarity and cohesion across its global operations.

Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra, said, “For nearly four decades, Tech Mahindra has been synonymous with innovation, trust, and transformation. As we step into a new era defined by AI and digital reinvention, our refreshed brand represents the next phase of our journey, one that honours our legacy while embracing the limitless opportunities ahead. This is our reintroduction to the world, the same Tech Mahindra, but with renewed clarity and intent. It signals our ambition to help global enterprises Scale at Speed™.”

At the core of the refreshed identity is the ‘lozenge’ symbol, a dynamic interpretation of the Mahindra Group’s ‘Rise’ beam, designed to convey focused energy, ambition, and precision.

Anchored in Mahindra Red, the new design introduces a modern colour palette, patterns, and system intended to create greater cohesion and visual impact across all global touchpoints.

Peeyush Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer at Tech Mahindra, said, “Great brands tell a clear story, and our story is one of purposeful evolution. Our research affirmed the deep trust in the Tech Mahindra name and our Mahindra heritage, so our goal was not to change the narrative but to sharpen its focus.

This refreshed identity, more contemporary, confident, and cohesive, tells the world precisely who we are today: a future-ready partner built to deliver ‘Scale at Speed™’. This clarity strengthens our market position, unifies our global teams, and inspires the pride that fuels exceptional performance.”