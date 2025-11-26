Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 26, 2025

- Nov 26, 2025 16:53 IST
PRCI Delhi appoints Baldev Raj as vice chairman amid evolving communication landscape
Raj joins PRCI Delhi as Vice Chairman to support communicators in navigating evolving public scrutiny, ethical standards, and technology-driven practices. Read more...
- Nov 26, 2025 16:36 IST
Kartik Sharma joins JSW Sports as young talent in domestic cricket
Kartik Sharma joins JSW Sports and will train under its development ecosystem, while preparing for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and upcoming IPL auction. Read more...
- Nov 26, 2025 15:52 IST
India’s festive retail shift as speed and instant delivery redefine shopping habits
The LS Digital report finds that festive spending remains strong, driven by cultural timing, digital adoption and rising competition centred on rapid delivery. Read more...
- Nov 26, 2025 15:28 IST
Laqshya Media Group launches ‘Laqshya StoryWorks’ to develop original content
Ravi Kudesia appointed VP and Business Head to lead the new unit producing long-form, short-form, and AI-enhanced content across digital platforms. Read more...
- Nov 26, 2025 15:05 IST
Delhi restaurant alleges Zomato is blocking orders during peak hours; CEO responds
Tadka Rani owner claims his restaurant repeatedly appears “unavailable” during busy hours while nearby outlets continue to receive orders. Read more...
- Nov 26, 2025 13:36 IST
Chirag Bhatia joins Frodoh World as National Head of Sales
In the past, Bhatia has held leadership positions at Channel Factory, DDB Mudra Group, Meta, Adobe, Yahoo, ibibo Group, and The Times of India. Read more...
- Nov 26, 2025 13:25 IST
OpenAI rolls out shopping research tool in ChatGPT to support product discovery
The feature provides users with personalised buyer’s guides, product comparisons, and real-time updates drawn from trusted retail sources across the web. Read more...
- Nov 26, 2025 13:02 IST
Rohit Sharma becomes ambassador for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
The former captain steps into an ambassadorial role for the 2026 edition, two years after ending his T20I career with a second World Cup win and more than 4,000 runs in the format. Read more...
- Nov 26, 2025 12:58 IST
PUMA India appoints Sridharan as MD, takes over from Karthik Balagopalan
Sridharan, who has over 25 years of experience in brand building across the Asia Pacific region, previously led United Colors of Benetton India through major transformation efforts. Read more...
- Nov 26, 2025 12:54 IST
Amit Dhawan and Preetesh Chouhan launch AI-first creative and technology firm VibeTheory
VibeTheory will combine AI, data, design and technology to support adaptive, insight-driven creative strategies and digital transformation for businesses. Read more...
- Nov 26, 2025 12:49 IST
JioStar elevates Aravamudhan K to EVP, Legal and Regulatory
Popularly known as Aru in the broadcast industry, he works closely with industry bodies, policymakers and regulators on key policy and regulatory issues affecting the broadcast sector. Read more...
- Nov 26, 2025 11:38 IST
Warner Bros Discovery seeks higher offers from potential buyers
The media company may enter exclusive discussions after reviewing updated bids, as it continues to evaluate strategic options for studios, streaming and cable units. Read more...
- Nov 26, 2025 11:35 IST
SW Network takes on creative mandate for FILA and Foot Locker in India
The agency will oversee FILA’s digital storytelling and Foot Locker’s mainline campaigns, reflecting Metro Brands’ focus on contemporary footwear and athleisure. Read more...
- Nov 26, 2025 11:30 IST
TV Today signs Rs 10 crore deal to sell 104.8 FM radio business to Abhijit Realtors
The deal is expected to be completed on or before May 31, 2026, with an option for the parties to extend the timeline by mutual consent. Read more...
- Nov 26, 2025 11:23 IST
Rs 50,000 for TV spot, Rs 350 CTV CPM: Inside JioStar’s bullish WPL 2026 rate card
BestMediaInfo.com breaks down JioStar’s opening WPL 2026 asks on TV, CTV and mobile, and why advertisers expect rates to soften amid a men’s cricket calendar. Read more...
- Nov 26, 2025 11:05 IST
93% of Indian firms expect quick returns on AI investment
The report found Indian firms investing USD 31 million in AI across software, infrastructure, talent, and consulting, ahead of the global average of USD 26.7 million. Read more...
- Nov 26, 2025 11:02 IST
Big Six no more as Omnicom absorbs IPG today, reshaping the global ad network order
Historic $13.25 billion merger creates the largest holding company on the planet and triggers fresh fears on consolidation, culture clashes and client churn. Read more...
- Nov 26, 2025 10:59 IST
Malabar Gold celebrates India’s bridal heritage ft Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor
The 2025 campaign features 22 brides and 10 celebrities, including Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan, with a film capturing the rituals, emotions and heritage of Indian brides. Read more...
- Nov 26, 2025 10:19 IST
Tata Sierra teaser triggers ‘inspired or copied’ row as internet spots Ford Bronco likeness
As Tata Motors relaunches the Sierra at Rs 11.49 lakh, creators and auto fans dissect its horse-led film, debating whether the ad is a global-style homage or a little too close to Ford’s Bronco relaunch spot. Read more...
- Nov 26, 2025 10:16 IST
Tata Motors expects SUV share of overall sales to cross 70%: Shailesh Chandra
Chandra said the Sierra’s entry in the mid-size category could lift SUV contribution beyond 70%, with compact and sub-compact SUVs also sustaining strong demand. Read more...
- Nov 26, 2025 09:38 IST
Apple moves Delhi High Court against use of global turnover for CCI penalties
The company has challenged amendments to Section 27(b) and related CCI penalty guidelines, arguing that the expanded definition of turnover unlawfully brings global revenue into scope. Read more...
- Nov 26, 2025 09:26 IST
PepsiCo launches global gourmet chips brand Red Rock Deli in India
The brand's arrival comes at a time when India's snacking landscape is undergoing a marked transformation, the company says. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 26, 2025
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update