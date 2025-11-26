New Delhi: Amit Dhawan and Preetesh Chouhan have co-founded VibeTheory, an AI-powered creative experience and digital transformation company.

The company is founded on the principle that existence is about flow rather than force, and positions AI as an underlying rhythm in its creative processes. Its focus is on simplifying idea generation, streamlining execution, and expanding creative possibilities, while keeping technology discreet and human-centred.

“VibeTheory is about decoding the science behind emotion,” said Amit Dhawan, Co-Founder of VibeTheory. “It is where creativity learns, strategy feels, and growth thinks. We are here to help brands find their natural rhythm in an intelligent world.”

Preetesh Chouhan, Co-Founder of VibeTheory, added, “AI isn’t a trend, it’s the wildfire reshaping businesses. After two decades in digital transformation across APAC, I have learned that the most impactful innovation is intuitive. VibeTheory bridges data with desire, connecting machine intelligence with human instinct, precisely and empathetically. We co-create a purpose-built AI transformation engine for our partners and brands.”

VibeTheory concentrates on AI-led design, automation, and experience strategy, helping businesses move from static storytelling to adaptive, insight-driven ecosystems. The company integrates expertise in data, design, and technology to influence how brands think, feel, and grow in the era of intelligence.

Preetesh Chouhan has over 20 years of experience in digital experience, automation, and transformation, having led and scaled businesses across India, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia.

He has built and guided teams, driven innovation in product development and customer experience, and translated complex challenges into profitable solutions. Recognised for his strategic focus and hands-on leadership, Chouhan delivers transformation that is both technology-driven and human-centred.