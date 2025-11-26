New Delhi: SW Network, an integrated advertising agency, has been appointed by Metro Brands to handle the digital creative mandate for FILA and the mainline creative duties for Foot Locker in India.
Metro Brands, a long-established footwear retailer, operates across the country with a portfolio that includes men’s, women’s and children’s footwear. The company is known for combining global trends with local insights in its offerings.
Under the new arrangement, SW Network will manage FILA’s digital communications in India, targeting the brand’s young and style-conscious audience through storytelling and digital engagement. For Foot Locker, the agency will lead mainline creative work to position the brand within India’s sneaker and streetwear culture.
Pranav Agarwal, Co-founder of SW Network, said, “We’re excited to bring new energy to both FILA and Foot Locker. Our goal is to go beyond advertising and create work that connects with the community, sparks conversations, and inspires the next generation of trendsetters.”
Meenakshi Samantaray, Head of Marketing (AVP), Sports Division, Metro Brands, added, “With the athleisure market on the rise, Metro Brands are focused on defining and leading this category. Collaborating with Sociowash, brings deep creative insight and cultural understanding, helps us amplify this vision and connect with our audiences culturally and strategically.”