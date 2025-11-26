MIB extends deadline for industry inputs on national anti-piracy framework

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has given the media and entertainment industry more time to respond to its consultation on a national anti-piracy framework, extending the deadline for submissions by another two weeks.

In a fresh public notice dated November 26, 2025, the ministry’s Digital Media Division said the period for receiving comments on the draft guidelines, originally fixed at 20 days from the earlier notice of November 7, has been relaxed by a further fortnight.

Stakeholders can continue to send their inputs on copyright infringement and anti-piracy measures to the designated email ID mentioned in the notice.

As outlined in the first circular, the ministry is seeking detailed feedback from broadcasters, OTT platforms, film and TV producers, sports rights holders, digital intermediaries and other industry participants.

The consultation focuses on current challenges in identifying and removing pirated content, gaps in enforcement and coordination, effective blocking and takedown mechanisms, and international best practices that could be adapted to the Indian ecosystem.

The responses will feed into a comprehensive review the ministry is undertaking to strengthen the national anti-piracy strategy.

The move comes against the backdrop of a steadily tightening policy and enforcement environment. The Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023, introduced anti-camcording provisions that criminalise unauthorised recording in cinemas, a key source for pirated prints.

Courts, including the Delhi High Court, have also widened the use of “dynamic” injunctions to block rogue websites that stream films illegally.

Government officials have consistently framed piracy not only as a rights issue but also as a growth challenge for the media and entertainment sector, arguing that better protection and monetisation of legitimate content can lift legal video consumption and add materially to industry revenues.