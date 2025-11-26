New Delhi: India’s former captain Rohit Sharma has been appointed tournament ambassador for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, which will be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka.

Sharma, who led India to the title in the 2024 edition, finished his T20I career with 4,231 runs at an average of 32.01 and a strike rate of 140.89.

He is among the few players to feature in two winning Men’s T20 World Cup campaigns, starting with the inaugural 2007 edition and later the 2024 tournament in which he captained India.

During the 2007 campaign, his debut in the format, Sharma contributed key unbeaten knocks, including 50 against South Africa in the Super Eights and 30 in the final against Pakistan.

In 2024, he was India’s highest run-scorer with 257 runs at a strike rate of 156.70, providing rapid starts that shaped the team’s progress. His notable innings included 92 off 41 balls against Australia in the Super Eights and 57 off 39 in the semi-final against England.

Sharma retired from T20Is following India’s 2024 victory, which ended an 11-year gap in ICC trophies for the men’s team.

Speaking about his appointment, Sharma said, “It is great to have the tournament back in India and for me to be associated once again with the tournament, this time in a new capacity as the Brand Ambassador.

"I wish all the players the very best and hope they have a memorable time and enjoy India’s hospitality while taking back a lot of memories."

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to run from February 7 to March 8, 2026.