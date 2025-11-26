New Delhi: The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), a key platform for communications and reputation management professionals, has appointed Baldev Raj, Founder and CEO of Prius Communications, as Vice Chairman of its Delhi Chapter.

The appointment comes at a time when the communication function in India is undergoing significant change. Organisations operate in an environment marked by rapid information flow, heightened public scrutiny, and growing demand for clarity, accountability, and trust. PRCI is strengthening its leadership to support professionals navigating this evolving landscape.

The Delhi Chapter is being positioned as a hub for knowledge leadership, research, ethical reputation management, technology-enabled communication practices, AI-driven capacity building, and professional development. Baldev Raj’s experience across sectors aligns with this mandate, bringing practical insight into how communication shapes public trust and organisational reputation.

M. B. Jayaram, Chief Mentor and Chairman Emeritus, PRCI, said, “As communication moves closer to the centre of decision-making, whether in governance, healthcare, business, or public life, PRCI needs leaders who understand the full arc of this responsibility. Baldev has worked at the intersection of these spaces for more than two decades. He has built teams, institutions, and systems that place credibility and strategic rigour at the forefront.

“What stood out for us is not just the scale of his experience, but the consistency with which he has contributed to the profession, mentoring young professionals, guiding organisations through complex communication challenges, and advocating for higher standards of practice.

“We see his appointment as an important step in strengthening PRCI’s Delhi Chapter and accelerating our mission to develop communicators who can operate confidently in an increasingly complex communication environment.”

Baldev Raj has over 25 years of experience across healthcare, finance, banking, start-ups, technology, education, infrastructure, public policy, and development sectors. As Founder and CEO of Prius Communications, he has led one of India’s established integrated communication firms, managing multiple offices, partner networks, and campaigns across industries.

He has also been an active contributor to India’s communication discourse, speaking at more than 2,000 platforms, authoring over 1,800 thought pieces, and mentoring more than 5,000 professionals and students.

Baldev Raj, Vice Chairman of PRCI Delhi, said, “I am pleased to take on this responsibility and grateful for the trust PRCI has placed in me. This is an important moment for our profession. The expectations from communication whether from the public, from institutions, or from industry have grown significantly.

“I look forward to working with the Delhi Chapter to build programmes that strengthen professional capability, deepen cross-sector dialogue, and prepare young communicators for a landscape that demands both precision and purpose. I am committed to contributing meaningfully to PRCI’s growth and to the development of a more responsible communication ecosystem.”