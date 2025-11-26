New Delhi: Laqshya Media Group (LMG) has announced the launch of Laqshya StoryWorks, a new vertical focused on creating original fiction and non-fiction content for digital platforms.

The division will develop original IPs, multi-platform branded content, and content enhanced with artificial intelligence. Ravi Kudesia has been appointed as Vice President and Business Head to oversee the unit’s operations and strategy.

The launch of Laqshya StoryWorks comes as brands and platforms increasingly explore immersive storytelling formats beyond traditional advertising. The vertical will enable LMG to conceptualise, produce, and distribute entertainment and infotainment properties, brand-driven narratives, and AI-enhanced content.

“We see a tremendous opportunity at the intersection of content, technology and branding. Content marketing and IP creation are fast becoming essential parts of the media mix. Laqshya StoryWorks gives us a creative powerhouse to produce long-form shows, short-form videos, and experiential storytelling that resonate with today’s consumers. It will allow us to harness emerging creative tech to produce compelling narratives for audiences, which in turn empowers our clients to connect with consumers in novel ways. This launch aligns perfectly with our vision of creativity and innovation driving measurable impact for brands,” said Alok Jalan, Chairman and Managing Director of Laqshya Media Group.

The studio will focus on long-term branded entertainment and original IPs, producing content for OTT, social media, broadcast, and on-ground events. AI tools will be used to enhance creativity, speed, and personalisation. LMG plans to expand the vertical over the next three to five years through fresh talent, technology partnerships, and multi-platform content franchises.

Ravi Kudesia, who brings over 25 years of multi-platform media experience across television, digital, print, and radio, said, “Content is the next frontier for brand engagement, and Laqshya StoryWorks hits the mark at just the right time. We will create content that is not only creatively superb but also backed by strategy and data to deliver measurable outcomes for brands. I’m excited to assemble a talented team and shape this vertical into a market leader in content innovation.”

Kudesia will report to Atul Shrivastava, Director and CEO of Laqshya Media Group, and will build a team of writers, editors, producers, designers, technologists, and sales professionals. Several content projects are already under development and are expected to be announced in the coming months.