New Delhi: Malabar Gold and Diamonds has unveiled the 15th edition of its flagship Brides of India campaign, highlighting the diversity of India’s bridal traditions and the role of jewellery in cultural and ritual observances.

The campaign this year features 22 brides and 10 celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, NTR, Karthi, Anil Kapoor, Srinidhi Shetty, Rukmini Maitra, Sabyasachi Mishra, Prarthana Behere and Manasi Parekh, reflecting the scale and emotional depth that the property has become known for.

The brand film, directed by Abhishek Varman with music composed by Shubhajit Mukherjee, brings together visual and musical elements to capture the rituals, emotions and heritage that shape the identity of Indian brides.

Speaking on the 15th edition, M. P. Ahammed, Chairman of Malabar Gold and Diamonds, said, “Each year, the Brides of India campaign is our tribute to the brides of this country, and the 15th edition marks a significant milestone for us. We have highlighted how brides honour tradition while bringing their own expression to it. This edition celebrates the depth of those traditions, the memories, rituals and relationships that define her. With Malabar’s commitment to transparency and quality assurance, we want every family to feel confident in choosing jewellery that is meaningful and trustworthy.”

The campaign continues to reflect the diversity of India’s bridal jewellery, spanning North, East, West and South, and including Rajasthan’s polki craftsmanship, Tamil Nadu’s temple-inspired gold, Kerala’s kasavu-inspired pieces, and Bengal’s intricate motifs.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds offers pan-India accessibility, allowing brides from any region to select jewellery from different cultural styles. The collection includes the Divine Collection inspired by Indian heritage and temple art, the gemstone-rich Precia Collection featuring rubies, emeralds and sapphires, and the Diamond Collection, which blends contemporary designs with motifs drawn from India’s cultural landscape.

Alia Bhatt said, “Every bride brings her own personality into her wedding, expressing tradition in a way that feels true to her. That’s what Brides of India represents. Malabar captures this beautifully through jewellery that feels meaningful, contemporary and connected to her story.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan added, “Every bride carries the traditions she has grown up with, and weddings bring that heritage to life through every ritual and moment. What I admire about Brides of India is how Malabar brings these stories together under one cultural narrative while keeping the bride at the centre. Being part of this campaign has always felt special because it celebrates our roots with sincerity and elegance.”

Anil Kapoor said, “In India, weddings are brimming with energy, the music, the colours, the celebrations that bring everyone together. But there’s also a deeply emotional moment when the bride looks around and feels the significance of this life-changing event. What I admire about Brides of India is how it understands that balance: the grandeur of the festivities and the sincerity of the bride’s journey. The jewellery reflects both these nuances with a beautiful clarity."

Watch the campaign films: