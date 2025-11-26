Chirag Bhatia joins Frodoh World as National Head of Sales

New Delhi: AdTech firm Frodoh has announced the appointment of Chirag Bhatia as National Sales Head.

In this role, Bhatia will spearhead Frodoh’s nationwide sales strategy, strengthen client relationships, and drive business expansion across all regions of India.

Bhatia is a sales and business leader with over 23+ years of experience across digital media, AdTech, and marketing technology sectors.

He has held leadership positions at Channel Factory, DDB Mudra Group, Meta, Adobe, Yahoo, ibibo Group, and The Times of India, driving sales, client relationships, and revenue growth at national and regional levels.

His expertise spans digital advertising, programmatic and performance marketing, account management, and partner ecosystem development.

Russhabh R Thakkar, Founder and CEO at Frodoh, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Chirag Bhatia to the Frodoh team. His deep understanding of sales operations and his track record in scaling businesses make him an ideal fit as we continue to grow and innovate. With his appointment, we aim to strengthen our client partnerships, expand our footprint, and create more value for stakeholders across India.”

Bhatia said, “Joining Frodoh at this pivotal stage is both exciting and inspiring. The company’s vision to revolutionise the CTV industry aligns perfectly with my passion for building high-performing teams and driving strategic growth. I look forward to contributing to Frodoh’s journey, fostering meaningful client relationships, and delivering impactful results across the nation.”