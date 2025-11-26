New Delhi: JSW Sports, the sports division of the JSW Group, has confirmed the signing of 19-year-old Rajasthan cricketer Kartik Sharma. Born and raised in Rajasthan, Sharma made his debut for the state’s senior team last year and has since played regularly across all three formats.

A right-handed batter with wicketkeeping skills, Sharma made an immediate impact at the senior level, scoring a century on debut against Uttarakhand in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season. He also finished as Rajasthan’s leading run-scorer in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, accumulating 445 runs in nine matches.

Speaking on the signing, Divyanshu Singh, Chief Executive Officer of JSW Sports, said, “Kartik is an exciting young prospect who has shown maturity beyond his years. At such a young age, he has already established himself as a regular member of his state’s senior team, which showcases his consistency, temperament, and future potential. His ability to deliver across formats at just 19 has further cemented his status as one of the most closely watched talents in domestic cricket. We, at JSW Sports, look forward to supporting his journey as he moves into an important phase of his career.”

Sharma expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, saying, “I am delighted to join the JSW Sports family. It is a huge step in my career at this early stage, and I am thankful for the trust they have shown in me. Having the backing of JSW Sports, an organisation that has supported so many top athletes, gives me great confidence. I am excited for what lies ahead and will continue to work hard to make the most of every opportunity.”

Kartik Sharma will train within JSW Sports’ development ecosystem and benefit from its guidance on athlete management and commercial representation. He is part of Rajasthan’s squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with the team playing their first match against Tamil Nadu on 26 November. With the upcoming IPL auction, Sharma’s all-round performances and temperament have made him a player to watch in domestic cricket.

JSW Sports’ roster includes cricketers such as Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Axar Patel, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Suryansh Shedge. The organisation continues to support young athletes across disciplines who show potential to perform at national and international levels.