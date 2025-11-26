JioStar elevates Aravamudhan K to EVP, Legal and Regulatory

New Delhi: JioStar has elevated Aravamudhan K, widely known in the broadcast industry as Aru, to the position of Executive Vice-President, Legal and Regulatory.

He was previously Head of Public Policy at the company, a mandate he took on after moving to Viacom18 to lead its public policy function ahead of the Viacom18–Disney Star merger.

Before joining Viacom18, Aru was Executive Director, Government Relations at Disney Star.

At JioStar, he has been working closely with industry bodies, policymakers and regulators on key regulatory and policy issues impacting the broadcasting sector.

Aru began his journey with Star in 2006, when he joined Media Content and Communication Services (MCCS), the then media arm of Star India and owner of Star News, as Manager.

In 2007, he moved into the Star India fold to handle regulatory approvals, compliance, internal and external communications and government relations for the network.

His association with television and news media spans close to three decades. He started with production house Video Magazine (Eyewitness), freelanced for election coverage for Doordarshan and also worked with Home TV.

This was followed by roles at SAB TV, UTV, ITV, STAR News, the STAR TV group and TWDC. He then moved into senior leadership roles at Disney Star, Viacom18 and now JioStar.