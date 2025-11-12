Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 12, 2025

- Nov 12, 2025 10:56 IST
What changed after broadcasters’ pushback to the multi-agency TRP plan
BestMediaInfo.com tracks the shift from a permissive to a tighter draft after broadcaster submissions, while keeping its intent to bring competition to BARC intact.
- Nov 12, 2025 10:37 IST
Sharmaji and Vermaji return to decode smarter savings with Reliance General Insurance
The latest digital film from Reliance General Insurance features Sharmaji and Vermaji using their trademark humour to explain the ease and value of long-term motor cover.
- Nov 12, 2025 10:27 IST
Paytm moves NCLT against WinZO citing Rs 3.6 crore advertising dues
Paytm told the Tribunal that invoices for promoting WinZO's gaming products remained unpaid, citing the online real money gaming ban as the reason for default.
- Nov 12, 2025 10:24 IST
IKEA India reports Rs 1,860 crore revenue in FY25 as online sales grow 34%
The retailer expanded in North India and reported higher food and business contributions, even as its parent Ingka Group saw a marginal global revenue decline.
- Nov 12, 2025 10:21 IST
Reddit unveils interactive ad units offering creative flexibility for advertiser
Interactive ads let brands build creative, in-feed experiences with formats like trivia and reveals, now in limited testing for select partners.
- Nov 12, 2025 10:16 IST
TV Today revenue dips 9.3% to Rs 187.55 crore in Q2 FY26
TV Today Network's revenue from television and other media operations was Rs 185.68 crore, down 8.46 crore.
- Nov 12, 2025 10:14 IST
Marketers embrace AI faster than they can use it well, study finds
MiQ's "AI Confidence Curve" survey found that 72% plan to expand AI use in the next 12 months, but only 45% feel confident about applying it successfully.
- Nov 12, 2025 10:11 IST
Marketers race to GEO as AI agents rise and search clicks fall
Content needs to be answer-ready and machine-readable so AI systems can cite it reliably; brands should track where AI summaries appear and how that affects click-through and conversion.
- Nov 12, 2025 09:42 IST
Shaadi Season 2025: Rs 6.5 lakh crore wedding economy drives 12–15% surge in ad spends
Brands are increasing ad spends by 10–15% as digital-first storytelling, regional markets, creator commerce, and affordable luxury drive engagement among aspirational Tier-II and Tier-III consumers.
