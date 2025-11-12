New Delhi: GrowthJockey, an AI-driven venture architecture and technology company, has introduced Intellsys AdGPT, described as the ad intelligence system designed to support real-time marketing decision-making.

Developed over 1,800 nights of research and engineering, AdGPT is built to help marketing teams move beyond dashboard-based data interpretation to real-time, explainable actions that can quicken decision-making.

“For years, marketers have been stuck asking ‘What happened?’ or ‘What might happen next?’ AdGPT changes that by answering the most critical question i.e., ‘What should we do now?’” said Ashutosh Kumar, Founder & CEO, GrowthJockey.

“Marketers don’t need more dashboards, they need decisions. With AdGPT, you can ask, ‘My CAC is up 30 percent in South India,’ or ‘Why is Meta CAC higher than Google?’ and get precise, data-backed recommendations with projected impact and confidence scores, all in seconds.”

AdGPT integrates with over 200 marketing and commerce platforms, including Google Ads, Meta, Amazon, Flipkart, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Shopify. It consolidates this data through its Prescriptive Intelligence Engine, which identifies issues such as audience saturation or creative fatigue and recommends corrective actions. The company stated that this approach reduces decision cycles from days to minutes and can improve marketing efficiency by up to 40% in early trials.

The platform operates on more than 80 machine-learning modules covering audience targeting, budget optimisation, creative performance, diagnostics, and forecasting. Each module provides a prescriptive action with an expected performance lift and confidence range. The system is supported by a full MLOps stack designed for real-time ingestion, explainability, and compliance with GDPR and ISO 27001 standards.

Unlike generative AI, which focuses on content creation, prescriptive AI offers actionable decisions. AdGPT is trained on proprietary datasets to align recommendations with marketing metrics such as ROAS, CAC, and LTV.

“Speed without safety is just a risk,” added Ashutosh. “AdGPT delivers speed that’s safe, decisions you can move on and defend. The ventures that win aren’t those with the most data but those with the highest decision velocity.”

“We didn’t launch a product; we released a new kind of intelligence, one that thinks for marketers,” Ashutosh noted.

AdGPT is currently being made available to enterprises, agencies, and marketing leaders through invite-only access.