New Delhi: The Neterwala Group, a family-owned industrial and engineering enterprise with over six decades of operations, has introduced a new brand identity that it says reflects its focus on global growth, technological advancement, and sustainability.

The refreshed identity marks a strategic phase for the company as it expands its presence in international markets, including the MENA region and Europe. The Group said the new design represents its emphasis on human-centric technology and environmental responsibility.

At the centre of the new design is the ‘dot’ a visual element that, according to the company, symbolises focus, connectedness, and collective progress. The pattern-based visual system is said to represent collaboration, direction, and momentum, aligning with the Group’s philosophy of “Touching lives positively through technology.”

“This new identity is more than a visual change; it's a reflection of our purpose,” said Anosh Neterwala, Vice Chairman of Neterwala Group.

“We are building a future where technology uplifts lives, sustainability drives progress, and our global ambitions are rooted in care, integrity, and innovation.”