New Delhi: Absolute Sports, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies and parent company of Sportskeeda and Pro Football Network, has entered the growing sport of pickleball with the acquisition of the Mumbai franchise in the inaugural Indian Pickleball League.

The franchise rights have been signed with PWR Indian League and Tour, organisers of the league backed by The Times Group.

Pickleball has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing sports, with the global market projected to expand from USD 1.5 billion in 2023 to USD 4.4 billion by 2033. In India, participation rose by 159% between 2019 and 2022, driven by growth across sports, fitness, and recreation centres.

The Indian Pickleball League is expected to accelerate its mainstream visibility and create new commercial opportunities in media, merchandising, and grassroots initiatives.

Under the agreement, Absolute Sports will build and operate the Mumbai franchise, including its brand, digital presence, athlete marketing, and fan engagement efforts.

Ajay Pratap Singh, Director and CEO of Absolute Sports, said, “Our mission at Absolute Sports is simple, be where the fans are. Pickleball is no longer an emerging trend. It’s a global movement and is rapidly becoming a lifestyle and competitive sport in India. Securing the Mumbai franchise allows us to deeply engage with this growing community and leverage our expertise in content, storytelling, and fandom to build a team that the city can rally behind. This investment is perfectly aligned with our strategy of targeting high-engagement sports assets.”

Vineet Jain, Managing Director, The Times Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome Nazara as the owners of the Mumbai franchise in the Indian Pickleball League. Nazara has been a pioneer in gaming and digital sports entertainment, and their entry into IPBL is yet another signal of the exciting future of this sport. With their innovation-driven mindset and deep understanding of young India, we believe they will play a transformative role in shaping the league, inspiring fans, and building a strong and passionate pickleball community in Mumbai. Together, we look forward to taking the sport to new heights and creating a league that India will be proud of.”