New Delhi: Swiggy, the online food and grocery delivery company, is broadening its services with Crew, a travel and lifestyle concierge app it launched as a pilot earlier this year.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Delivery at Swiggy, shared an update on LinkedIn, highlighting how users are increasingly using Crew to simplify both everyday errands and more complex experiences. The service, which began as a pilot, has now extended to Bengaluru, Mumbai, and the NCR region.

The app provides support for tasks ranging from securing difficult-to-get restaurant reservations and organising end-to-end travel itineraries to arranging birthday parties, gifts, Aadhaar updates, and airport transfers.

Kapoor’s post also notes a broader trend: India’s time-conscious urban professionals are increasingly turning to concierge-style services that combine efficiency with a human touch. “As convenience and experience increasingly take precedence over effort, Crew appears well-positioned to tap into this evolving lifestyle segment,” he wrote.

Phani Kishan Addepalli, Co-Founder of Swiggy, also posted on LinkedIn, describing Crew as the company’s “boldest step yet towards becoming the ‘operating system’ for modern living” and noting that the app is already changing how early users manage convenience in India.