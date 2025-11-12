New Delhi: Oriflame, the Swedish holistic beauty and wellbeing brand, has announced the appointment of Robert Bensoussan as Chairman of Oriflame Holding and Oriflame Investment Holding PLC, effective upon completion of the company’s recapitalisation transaction, expected later this year.

Bensoussan has previously served as CEO of Jimmy Choo, overseeing its international expansion, and as Chairman of Feelunique.com, guiding its sale to Sephora. He has also held board positions at Interparfums and Lululemon.

Alexander af Jochnick will continue as a member of the Board. “I am delighted to welcome Robert as Chairman at this pivotal moment for Oriflame,” said af Jochnick.

“Having secured the terms of the recapitalisation, our focus is now on delivering operational transformation and supporting our global community of Beauty Entrepreneurs. The af Jochnick family remains fully committed to Oriflame, and I look forward to working with Robert and the Board as we guide the company through this next chapter.”

Robert Bensoussan added, “It is a privilege to join Oriflame at a time when the foundations for a sustainable future are being reset. The new investment from the af Jochnick family and long-term investors materially strengthens the company and provides a strong runway for growth. This will enable us to invest further in product innovation and in our Beauty Entrepreneur community, which continues to be at the heart of Oriflame’s success.”

Anna Malmhake, CEO of Oriflame, said, “Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in Oriflame’s story. With the recapitalisation providing a stable platform and a de-levered balance sheet, we can now focus on accelerating our transformation plan. I am confident that, with Robert’s experience and the support of the Board, we will continue our legacy of innovation and help our Beauty Entrepreneurs thrive.”

The company has indicated that it will continue to support individuals across India, including in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, by providing opportunities for meaningful income through its business model, combining entrepreneurship with its beauty offerings.