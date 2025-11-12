New Delhi: Reliance General Insurance brings back its familiar duo, Sharmaji and Vermaji, in a new digital film that uses humour to explain the advantages of choosing long-term motor insurance policies.

The film focuses on how policyholders can ensure consistent coverage without annual renewals through Reliance’s long-term Two-Wheeler Package Policy (five years) and Private Car Package Policy (three years).

The policies maintain a fixed rate from the first year and provide comprehensive protection against Own Damage and Third-Party risks. They also include optional add-ons such as Nil Depreciation, Engine Protect, 24x7 Roadside Assistance, and EMI Protection.

By adopting a conversational tone, the narrative seeks to make insurance choices more relatable and to encourage informed decisions among customers. Reliance General Insurance stated that the story continues its effort to simplify the insurance experience while highlighting the benefits of long-term coverage.

Watch the campaign films: