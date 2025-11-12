New Delhi: Meta has announced that it will discontinue two of its Facebook Social Plugins, the Like button and the Comment button, from February 10, 2026, as part of updates to its developer platform.
The Facebook Like button allows users to like content on external websites, while the Comment button enables Facebook-based commenting on third-party sites. Meta said these plugins reflect an earlier era of web development and that their usage has declined over time.
According to the announcement, the change is not expected to disrupt website functionality. After February 10, 2026, the plugins will render as a 0x0 pixel element, making them invisible rather than generating errors or affecting other site features. Developers are not required to take any action, although they may remove the plugin code from their sites if they prefer a cleaner user experience.
Meta described the decision as part of its ongoing effort to focus on tools and features that deliver value to developers and businesses while enabling investment in future platform innovations. Developers seeking further guidance can access support and resources through Meta’s developer channels and FAQs.
The company emphasised that the update is intended to maintain a modern and efficient platform while supporting the evolving needs of its developer community.
Meta to discontinue Facebook Like and Comment plugins from February 2026
Meta says the discontinuation of the Like and Comment plugins aligns with evolving web standards and the platform’s focus on tools that serve developers today
