New Delhi: Ledure Lightings has announced the appointment of actor Ranbir Kapoor as its brand ambassador, marking a step towards expanding its national presence and strengthening its position within India’s electrical and lighting industry.

The collaboration is intended to enhance Ledure’s engagement with a wider consumer base and reinforce brand recognition in a competitive market. The partnership also reflects shared values between the brand and the actor, including quality, innovation, and versatility.

Speaking on the announcement, Ankit Gupta, Director of Ledure Lightings, said, “We are very excited with this current development and whole-heartedly welcome Ranbir into the Ledure family. Ranbir, himself is a powerhouse of talent and is among the most admired stars in the country. His charm, versatility, and mass appeal make him the perfect choice to represent Ledure. We are confident this collaboration will accelerate our journey of strengthening Ledure’s presence across India and further consolidate our place in the competitive electrical market.”

Ranbir Kapoor added, “I am thrilled to collaborate with Ledure, a brand known for its innovation and quality products. Lighting plays an integral role in shaping our daily lives, and Ledure’s ethos of delivering excellence aligns closely with my own values. I believe this partnership will be a fruitful one, and together we will illuminate many more homes and spaces across the country.”