New Delhi: Amazon has reported that Prime Video now reaches an average of more than 315 million monthly ad-supported viewers globally, reflecting a sharp rise from 200 million reported in April 2024.

The figure represents an unduplicated average monthly active ad-supported audience across its original and licensed series and films, live sports and events, and free, ad-supported live channels. The estimate is based on Amazon’s internal data collected between September 2024 and August 2025, with certain regional variations depending on launch timelines.

“Reaching more than 315 million average monthly ad-supported viewers globally marks a transformative milestone for Prime Video. This expanded audience across 16 countries demonstrates our customer-obsessed approach to enhancing the viewing experience while delivering powerful opportunities for brands. We're just beginning to unlock what's possible when premium entertainment, engaged viewers, and innovative ad-tech converge with relevant and performant advertising at this unprecedented scale,” said Jeremy Helfand, Vice President, Prime Video Advertising.

Advertising on Prime Video is currently available in 16 countries, including India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, and Brazil, reflecting the platform’s growing international footprint and evolving role as an advertising destination.