New Delhi: The Indian Beverage Association (IBA), the apex industry body representing non-alcoholic beverage companies in India, has appointed Kaizzen, an integrated communications firm, to manage its public relations, public affairs, and advocacy initiatives.

Under the partnership, Kaizzen will lead strategic communication efforts to strengthen IBA’s narrative across public, media, and policy platforms.

The collaboration will focus on fostering transparent, science-led dialogue on topics such as nutrition, sustainability, and responsible consumption, while highlighting the beverage sector’s contribution to India’s economy, innovation, and employment.

Expressing his pleasure, Vineet Handa, Founder and CEO of Kaizzen, said, “We are pleased to win the trust of the Indian Beverage Association, which represents one of India’s most dynamic consumer sectors. A 2021–22 ICRIER study shows this sector contributes 13% of India’s exports and 6% of industrial investments, an impact we are proud to support. Our goal is to further strengthen IBA’s voice in the public and policy ecosystem through informed conversations around the beverage industry.”

Kaizzen’s responsibilities will include the design and execution of an integrated PR and advocacy strategy, covering stakeholder engagement, thought leadership, and digital communications.

The partnership is expected to create greater awareness, encourage informed discussions, and position the beverage sector as a significant contributor to India’s economic development.

This collaboration expands Kaizzen’s portfolio in corporate, FMCG, and public affairs domains, reinforcing its role as a strategic communications partner to industry associations and brands.