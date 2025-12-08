Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 8, 2025

- Dec 08, 2025 13:29 IST
Mahindra launches XEV 9S as India’s electric mobility market grows
The XEV 9S, launched at Bengaluru’s Scream Electric event, offers a three-row electric SUV built for space, comfort and modern Indian mobility demands. Read more...
- Dec 08, 2025 12:37 IST
Project Worldwide launches India-South Asia “Project Hub” in Bangalore
The hub will bring together specialist agencies across marketing, gaming, AI, content and broadcast production to provide integrated services for clients in the region. Read more...
- Dec 08, 2025 12:27 IST
Tata Consumer in advanced talks to acquire Danone’s India nutrition portfolio
The deal would give Tata entry into infant nutrition and protein segments, competing with established players such as Nestlé and Abbott. Read more...
- Dec 08, 2025 12:22 IST
New York Times sues Perplexity AI over alleged unlawful copying of content
The complaint alleges Perplexity copied paywalled Times articles and produced fabricated “hallucinations” that were incorrectly shown alongside the newspaper’s trademarks. Read more...
- Dec 08, 2025 12:20 IST
Judge Mehta imposes new limits on Google’s conduct in U.S. antitrust case
The latest court filings outline limits on default search contracts, extend oversight into AI products and require Google to share portions of search data with rivals. Read more...
- Dec 08, 2025 12:16 IST
How a Kremlin interview put India Today-Aaj Tak at the centre of global Putin coverage
From FT and Washington Post to LA Times, The Guardian, Reuters and Associated Press, outlets leaned on India Today-Aaj Tak’s Putin interview. Read more...
- Dec 08, 2025 12:12 IST
Anupama and CID fame TV actor Gaurav Khanna wins 'Big Boss 19'
Khanna pipped rival Farrhana Bhatt in audience voting to claim the trophy along with the prize money of over Rs 50 lakh. Read more...
- Dec 08, 2025 12:11 IST
OpenAI’s Nick Turley denies rumours of advertising tests in ChatGPT
The clarification comes after earlier reports indicated OpenAI was reassessing how advertising might fit into ChatGPT’s future, prompting widespread speculation. Read more...
- Dec 08, 2025 11:53 IST
Ulka and Mudra move under BBDO Group after Omnicom–IPG merger rejig
IPG’s FCB and DDB brands are being sunset worldwide. Last week, Lintas was revived under a new identity: TBWA-Lintas. Read more...
- Dec 08, 2025 11:50 IST
Omnicom Advertising sets up ‘Bernbach’ team for Volkswagen mandate
Bespoke multi-market unit will handle the VW business, which in India has been supported by 22feet Tribal Worldwide, DDB Mudra and PHD. Read more...
- Dec 08, 2025 11:50 IST
Trump hints Netflix-Warner Bros Discovery mega deal may face regulatory heat
Last week, Netflix agreed to buy Warner Bros Discovery’s film and TV studios and streaming division in a cash-and-stock transaction at about $82.7 billion. Read more...
- Dec 08, 2025 11:49 IST
OpenAI rolls out India-wide campaign spotlighting voice-led, day-to-day moments
The campaign centres on two films directed by Bharat Sikka, highlighting how ChatGPT is used in everyday learning, preparation and communication across India. Read more...
- Dec 08, 2025 11:41 IST
Havas Media Network India bags integrated mandate for Tata 1mg
Under the mandate, PivotRoots will lead Tata 1mg’s digital brand marketing, while Havas Media India will handle the brand’s traditional media duties. Read more...
- Dec 08, 2025 11:27 IST
Agencies step back as Adani Group’s media pitch raises questions on transparency
As the conglomerate prepares to overhaul its media strategy, agencies appear to be weighing a basic question – is the pitch genuinely competitive, or already decided?...Read more...
- Dec 08, 2025 08:54 IST
Retail media and CTV to power India’s Rs 2 lakh crore adex in 2026: WPP Media TYNY
Indian advertising market to grow 9.7% in 2026; linear TV under pressure while digital, commerce and AI-driven channels drive the next leg of growth. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Dec 8, 2025
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update