Omnicom Advertising sets up ‘Bernbach’ team for Volkswagen mandate

New Delhi: Omnicom Advertising has formed a bespoke, multi-market team named ‘Bernbach’ to handle the Volkswagen business.
Confirming the development to BestMediaInfo.com, an Omnicom Advertising spokesperson said, “The multi-market team servicing Volkswagen will be known as Bernbach, in recognition of DDB founder Bill Bernbach’s relationship with the car marque.”
Before Omnicom’s acquisition of IPG, Volkswagen’s digital mandate in India was handled by 22feet Tribal Worldwide, while DDB Mudra was responsible for the brand’s creative duties. Omnicom’s PHD handles the company’s media duties.
The creation of Bernbach is expected to serve as a template for how Omnicom organises and manages key global client relationships going forward.