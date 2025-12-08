New Delhi: Srinagar police have registered an FIR against local cable operator “SEN” for alleged broadcast piracy and unlawful carriage of foreign channels, following a crackdown on illegal retransmission of pay television content.

The action forms part of a wider anti-piracy enforcement drive that has been reported across multiple Indian states.

The operator, linked to major Jammu and Kashmir MSO Take One JK Media, was reportedly transmitting channels to around 50,000 subscribers without proper authorisation. This unauthorised distribution is believed to have caused significant revenue losses to both broadcasters and the government through evasion of subscription payments and tax dues.

In addition to Indian pay channels, the operator was allegedly carrying restricted Pakistani channels. Authorities have highlighted that the inclusion of such foreign content raises national security concerns, reflecting ongoing government sensitivity towards unauthorised foreign broadcasts entering India.

Srinagar Police registered FIR No. 63-2025 on December 7, 2025, at Police Station Shaheed Gunj under relevant provisions of the Copyright Act, 1957 (as amended). Similar FIRs have previously been triggered in other states, including Rajasthan and Haryana, against operators involved in illegal retransmission of television channels.

Following the FIR, police conducted a raid on the operator’s premises and control room. During the operation, authorities seized infringing equipment, including consumer set-top boxes used for illegal reception and redistribution of pay channels.

Law enforcement officials described the seizure as an essential step to prevent further unauthorised broadcasts and to deter other operators engaged in similar activities.

Experts note that such enforcement actions are part of broader efforts to safeguard intellectual property, ensure lawful distribution of content, and protect government revenue. The Srinagar case underscores the persistent challenges of broadcast piracy in India and highlights ongoing concerns about unauthorised foreign content reaching domestic audiences.

As anti-piracy operations expand across states, authorities continue to monitor cable operators and multi-system operators (MSOs) to prevent illegal retransmission of television channels, with enforcement measures ranging from FIR registration to seizure of illegal equipment.