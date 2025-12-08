Somasree Bose Awasthi joins Hamilton Housewares as Business Unit Head

New Delhi: Somasree Bose Awasthi has taken up the position of Business Unit Head at Hamilton Housewares (Milton), announcing the development on LinkedIn.

She steps into the role after a period as an independent consultant supporting small and medium enterprises on marketing strategy, innovation planning and long-term priorities.

Awasthi previously served as Chief Marketing Officer at Marico, where she worked across brand development, new product launches and portfolio expansion.

Before that, she held senior marketing roles at Godrej Consumer Products, overseeing categories such as personal care, homecare and hair care, and leading work on brands including Cinthol, Aer, Protekt and Hit.

She began her career in sales before moving into marketing positions within the Godrej group. She is a graduate of Xavier Institute of Management (XIM), Bhubaneswar, where she honed her MBA degree in marketing and HR.