Ulka and Mudra move under BBDO Group after Omnicom–IPG merger rejig

New Delhi: Legacy agencies Ulka and Mudra have been placed under the BBDO Group following Omnicom’s global restructuring after its merger with Interpublic Group (IPG).

The Omnicom–IPG merger, valued at approximately $9 billion, was announced earlier this year and has triggered a global realignment of networks, roles, and resources.

The combined company has begun phasing out select agency brands and consolidating creative operations, alongside an estimated 4,000 job cuts.

Omnicom executives have taken most of the top leadership roles in the merged organisation.

As part of the new structure, the Omnicom Advertising division will now run with three primary creative networks globally – BBDO, TBWA, and McCann.

IPG’s FCB and DDB brands are being sunset worldwide. Last week, Lintas was revived under a new identity: TBWA-Lintas.

In India, this directly hits FCB Ulka and DDB Mudra, two of the country’s oldest agency brands.

An Omnicom Advertising India spokesperson confirmed the new branding and reporting lines, saying, “The BBDO Group will comprise BBDO India, Ulka, and parts of Mudra,” bringing clarity after months of speculation over the future of both shops.

Josy Paul will continue to lead BBDO India, with further leadership announcements expected in the coming weeks.

The move is aimed at streamlining Omnicom’s India operations while retaining the local equity of Ulka and Mudra, which go back several decades.

Ulka, founded in 1961, and Mudra, established in 1980, have worked on some of India’s best-known campaigns for brands such as Cadbury, Pepsi and Reliance, among others.