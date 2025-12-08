Advertisment

Project Worldwide launches India-South Asia “Project Hub” in Bangalore

The hub will bring together specialist agencies across marketing, gaming, AI, content and broadcast production to provide integrated services for clients in the region

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Project Worldwide, a global agency holding company, has launched its India-South Asia “Project Hub” in Bangalore, creating a single integrated gateway for clients in one of the fastest-growing markets.

The Bangalore Hub brings together several of the network’s specialist agencies, following similar initiatives in New York, London, Singapore and Sydney. The centre is designed to foster multi-agency collaboration, allowing clients to access a collective of specialists across services.

The Hub will serve as a regional base for Project Worldwide’s agency portfolio, which includes George P. Johnson (GPJ) for experiential marketing, OS Studios for gaming, esports and Gen-Z culture, NOMOBO for high-end broadcast production, Praytell for earned-first creative and communications, AI Labs as a centre of excellence for AI solutions, and +91, an outsourced hub for content, creative and account operations.

Rasheed Sait, recently appointed Chief Growth Officer for Project Worldwide, India/South Asia, will lead regional growth and expansion.

Chris Meyer, CEO of Project Worldwide, said, “This Hub is a strategic investment in one of the world’s most dynamic markets. I look forward to Rasheed’s leadership in bringing this vision to life.”

Sait added, “I am thrilled to lead this new chapter for Project Worldwide in India. The Project Hub is a launchpad for clients to tap into a powerful, integrated suite of services.”

