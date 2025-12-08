New Delhi: Project Worldwide, a global agency holding company, has launched its India-South Asia “Project Hub” in Bangalore, creating a single integrated gateway for clients in one of the fastest-growing markets.

The Bangalore Hub brings together several of the network’s specialist agencies, following similar initiatives in New York, London, Singapore and Sydney. The centre is designed to foster multi-agency collaboration, allowing clients to access a collective of specialists across services.

The Hub will serve as a regional base for Project Worldwide’s agency portfolio, which includes George P. Johnson (GPJ) for experiential marketing, OS Studios for gaming, esports and Gen-Z culture, NOMOBO for high-end broadcast production, Praytell for earned-first creative and communications, AI Labs as a centre of excellence for AI solutions, and +91, an outsourced hub for content, creative and account operations.

Rasheed Sait, recently appointed Chief Growth Officer for Project Worldwide, India/South Asia, will lead regional growth and expansion.

Chris Meyer, CEO of Project Worldwide, said, “This Hub is a strategic investment in one of the world’s most dynamic markets. I look forward to Rasheed’s leadership in bringing this vision to life.”

Sait added, “I am thrilled to lead this new chapter for Project Worldwide in India. The Project Hub is a launchpad for clients to tap into a powerful, integrated suite of services.”