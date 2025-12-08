New Delhi: OpenAI has launched ChatGPT’s integrated brand campaign in India, introducing a nationwide effort that places everyday usage and voice-led interactions at the centre of its communication strategy. The campaign is being released across television, OTT platforms, print, digital outlets and out-of-home sites over the coming weeks.

The initiative follows a series of India-focused product developments from the company, including Study Mode for students, the lower-cost ChatGPT Go subscription tier and IndQA, an evaluation benchmark designed to assess AI models on Indian languages and cultural context.

Two films form the core of the campaign, depicting how people across the country incorporate ChatGPT into day-to-day situations, including moments involving learning, preparation and communication. Directed by photographer and filmmaker Bharat Sikka, the films will run in seven Indian languages to underline the product’s voice features and localisation efforts.

In a statement, Sheeladitya Mohanty, Head of Marketing, India at OpenAI, said,

“We believe that you don’t have to speak a different language than your primary one to access AI tools. Our focus is on making ChatGPT feel natural, intuitive and culturally aware across Indian languages. This campaign is inspired by several real life cases where ChatGPT has been a trusted tool, helping people learn, create, prepare, communicate, and grow – in the language they are most comfortable in.”

OpenAI said ChatGPT Go has been available at no cost for 12 months to eligible users in India since early November under a limited-time promotional offer across web, Android and iOS.

The films will be released in Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu. The first focuses on a young woman preparing for a job interview using ChatGPT. The wider campaign will run across TV, online video, streaming platforms, digital channels, print media and outdoor advertising sites.

Watch the campaign film: